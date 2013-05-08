June Parole Comment Hearings Set

The State Prisoner Review Board will hold public comment sessions in June for multiple cases including one with Geary County ties.

Ricky Perkins, 57, was found guilty of rape in Geary County in 1979. He was also convicted of burglary in Harvey County in 1993.

The public comment sessions are June 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Kansas City, Kansas City Hall, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Finney State Office Building in Wichita, and June 21 in Topeka from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Landon State Office Building.