Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Reaches Day One Goal

The Junction City Fire Department is once again competing against the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office to see who can get the most people to donate blood at the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Junction City.

The blood drive began Thursday at the Municipal Building and Jim Ray, the drives Co-coordinator explained that they had reached the goal of 86 donations by the end of the day Thursday.

“We usually are a little short and we make it up on the second day but today we hit our goal which was a significant goal. This is one of our largest blood drives with the Battle of the Badges going on, so we’re pretty happy with that,” say’s Ray.

The blood drive continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Following the drive on Friday the winner of the Battle of the Badges competition will be announced.