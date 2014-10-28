Robert Steck rushed for 216 yards and one touchdown in a 34-0 Chapman High School football win over Nickerson.

Coach Trevor Williams said Steck, a junior at Chapman High School, has now rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.

In recognition of his performance Robert Steck is the McDonald’s Athlete of the Week.

Robert will receive a certificate for his performance from Three Rivers Engraving, plus recognition on display boards at the two Junction City McDonald’s Restaurants, and also on the Talk of JC and JC Post.