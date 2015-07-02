OSHA investigating Kansas oil field death

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A federal agency is investigating the death of a 30-year-old oil field worker in central Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a release late Thursday the agency’s Wichita office will investigate the June 30 death of the worker, whose name was not released.

OSHA says the worker was an employee of Klima Well Service Inc., an oil field pumping unit service, and was working at well site near Great Bend on June 30 when he was found unresponsive on a hot day.

OSHA says Klima Well Service Inc. was cited in 2006 after a worker was electrocuted at an oil well site near Ellinwood. The company was also fined $4,000.

Klima Well Service did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.