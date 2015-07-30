Man charged with intent to distribute cocaine in Kansas

ABILENE – A Kansas man being held in the Dickinson County Jail has been indicted in federal court in Topeka.

Santos Benjamin Ramos-Valdez, 28, was charged Thursday with one count of possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine.

The crime is alleged to have occurred July 6, 2015, in Dickinson County.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years and a fine up to $5 million.

The Dickinson County Sheriff and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi is prosecuting.