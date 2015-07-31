JC Post

Doctor Makes First Court Appearance

Allan D. Holiday Jr.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department confirms Dr. Allan D Holiday Jr. is free on $50,000 bond following a first appearance in Geary County District Court Friday morning. Holiday made that first appearance via video connection from the Geary County Detention Center.

Holiday is a practicing physician at Geary Community Hospital. He is an orthopedic surgeon with Flint Hills Orthopedic / Sports Medicine.

Police reported Holiday’s arrest Thursday on suspicion of Aggravated Sexual Battery. Authorities said they received a complaint in the case involving a 16-year old juvenile on July 26, and they made the arrest on Thursday.

The Geary County Attorney’s office told JC Post an August 6 date has been set for both status check and preliminary hearings for Holiday in Geary County District Court.

Geary Community Hospital officials have confirmed that Holiday is temporily suspended, and that the Hospital is seeking a temporary orthopedic surgeon to take care of the Hospital’s patients.

  • Chuck Holder

    Oh Doc tell me it isn’t true. By definition Aggravated Sexual Battery means you “touched” someone against their will. I’m hoping it’s all a huge misunderstanding or this is just a scam to get some money. You are a great doctor and mistakes do happen.

    • Judy Meyers

      Doc has done many surgeries on me and he was always very professional, I find this hard to believe and never will believe it. He can do surgeries on me any time. Such great talent ruined by a teenager.

  • Lifetime Resident

    That’s EXACTLY right! You are innocent UNTIL proven guilty. This is a man who has helped thousands of people through life changing surgeries. Anyone can say something like this about anyone of us and we could be charged. Let the prosecutor prove his guilt in a court of law, until then he is innocent!

    • enolayol

      Do you always think that way or are you selective ?

  • unknown

    Simply because he’s helped others “mistakes happen?” 16 is the age of the child, let’s not forget that. Had it been any other John Doe the comments wouldn’t be as positive.