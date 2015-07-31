Doctor Makes First Court Appearance

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department confirms Dr. Allan D Holiday Jr. is free on $50,000 bond following a first appearance in Geary County District Court Friday morning. Holiday made that first appearance via video connection from the Geary County Detention Center.

Holiday is a practicing physician at Geary Community Hospital. He is an orthopedic surgeon with Flint Hills Orthopedic / Sports Medicine.

Police reported Holiday’s arrest Thursday on suspicion of Aggravated Sexual Battery. Authorities said they received a complaint in the case involving a 16-year old juvenile on July 26, and they made the arrest on Thursday.

The Geary County Attorney’s office told JC Post an August 6 date has been set for both status check and preliminary hearings for Holiday in Geary County District Court.

Geary Community Hospital officials have confirmed that Holiday is temporily suspended, and that the Hospital is seeking a temporary orthopedic surgeon to take care of the Hospital’s patients.

—–

Junction City Police have confirmed the arrest of a practicing physician at Geary Community Hospital, Dr. Allan D. Holiday Jr. on suspicion of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Authorities confirmed a complaint was received July 26, and he was arrested Thursday. The complaint in the case involved a 16-year old juvenile. A first appearance for Holiday is expected in Geary County District Court on Friday.

Holiday is an orthopedic surgeon with Flint Hills Orthopedics / Sports Medicine.