Brig. Gen. named Sedgwick County manager

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 49-year-old brigadier general with extensive military experience has been named Sedgwick County manager.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve Brig. Gen. Michael Scholes as the next county manager. The job is the highest non-elected position in county government, which includes 2,663 active full- and part-time employees.

Scholes replaces William Buchanan, who retired in June after 24 years.

Scholes, a Gulf War veteran and one-star Army general who has served in leadership positions in the southern United States, led combat missions in Iraq and managed peacekeeping forces in the Balkan republic of Kosovo.

He’s expected to start work by November 15, and will have an annual salary of $165,000 in 2016. That will rise to $185,000 in 2017 depending on performance.