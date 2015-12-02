Junction City Police Investigating Incidents at Local Motels

The Junction City Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents that occurred at local motels.

Tim Brown, Police Chief explained that at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday authorities were sent to a motel at 1214 South Washington Street in reference to a lapsed robbery that had just occurred there.

“Apparently a white male wearing a red jacket with a hood up had entered the business armed with a hand gun, and robbed the overnight clerk there at the facility and then fled the scene,” said Brown.

Some cash was taken in that robbery at the America’s Best Value Inn, which was formerly the Express Inn & Suites.

Then at 8:30 a.m. today (Wednesday) Police were called to the USA Inn at 1001 East Sixth where there was another unsuccessful robbery attempt.

No one was injured, and there have been no arrests.