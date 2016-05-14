JC Post

Drug Operations Group Arrests Two on Drug Allegations

by 7 Comments

Christopher Obregon,

The Junction City / Geary County Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant May 11 at 7130 Rockwood Drive in Milford following a two-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills.

Authorities reported that Christopher Alton Obregon, 28 Milford and Katelin M. Silovsky, 20, of Milford were arrested on multiple drug related allegations. For Obregon he was arrested on 14 allegations ranging from two counts Sale of Marijuana to one each of Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Methamphetamine, and Sale of Controlled Substances.

Katelin Silovsky

Silovsky was arrested on nine counts ranging from one count each of Sale of Marijuana to Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

Bond for Obregon was set at $500,000 and for Silovsky at $50,000.

The Drug Operations Group seized approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 57 ecstasy pills, 1.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 148 pills and 16 ( 2ml. ) bottles of anabolic steroids, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 3 dosage units of LSD, hundreds of various prescription narcotic pills, U.S. currency, 3 handguns, and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Drug Operations Group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Department, and Grandview Plaza Police Department.

 

  • Chuck Holder

    Hmmm why was crissies bond so high and katies so low?

    • Grim Reaper

      Easy one Chuck, because she is a female and females are always the victims these days according to the females.

    • Heisenberg

      Maybe he’s got priors and a history, and she doesn’t?

  • Lucy

    No grim reaper I don’t think it’s because she is a female. I think it’s because both of her parents are very well known around here. The spoiled little brat will probably get a slap on the hand and he will probably do some serious time. All about who you know. All this went down at her mom’s house. Her mom didn’t know all these drugs were up in her crib? ? Really??

    • Grim Reaper

      Well, that explains it then.

  • the tax payer

    Mr. Obregon is tatted up and looking like he’ll fit right into the prison population. Katelin stop going for the bad boyz! ya see where it got ya?

  • AnonymousFloridian

    Long story but worth it if you wanna know the truth!

    I’m a former ex of Chris’. I wish to remain anonymous and if anyone knows who I am or the names of the people I do not mention in this story please do not expose anyone or their information.

    It’s very easy to say that Chris is a piece of shit but I’m not gonna say that. However, I will give y’all a bit of a background story and let y’all decide. Chris pretty much cheated on his girlfriend of 3 years with me on and off for 5 months and then told me he was leaving the state to be with this Kate chick. Side note, Chris told me that they (Kate and Chris) had known each other for a while (like, a year or two) and had been talking. When Chris and I met it was a platonic relationship. We didn’t get together until about 3 months into the friendship. He was seeing the girl he cheated on with me on and off when we first met but told me he was single when we got together and that they (the girl he cheated on with me) were just roommates. By the time I found out the truth I was in too deep. Chris and I met in January of 2014 and were completely done by December of 2014.

    Chris had a big record while living in Florida. He was doing the same stuff in Kansas that he was doing in Florida. Being a drug dealer. He had warrants out for his arrest when he left for Kansas. I truly believe Kate was his escape and that he was fleeing the state but as my family told me; it was all gonna catch up to him one day. Chris really did the girl he cheated on with me wrong. He told her he was going on a work trip and in reality he was leaving her… I know that girl had done so much for him. She supported him emotionally with his bodybuilding and financially. I can’t believe some of the things I learned… they were together for 3 years. 3. If my boyfriend of 2 years ever did anything like that to me I’d kick his ass! Then again I should get karma because I knew what I was doing but, I didn’t know the entire time. I should have broken it off when I found out that Chris and the girl he cheated on with me were still together whether it be on and off. Also, he didn’t just cheat on her with me… I found out that he had a lot of girlfriends while he was with her and me. Even some of his friends were like that too to their long term girlfriends. It’s so messed up…

    I wasn’t into the stuff Chris was doing/into. I was just mesmerized by him. He was a really cool guy or so I thought. It was the looks, the muscles and the age. I couldn’t believe someone that looked like him or that was his age wanted someone like me. I was 19 turning 20 when I met Chris and he was 25 turning 26. He completely took advantage of me. I am not saying I was a victim. I don’t play those games. I was just simply young and very, very naive. Chris told me everything I wanted to hear to keep me around. This sounds so stupid but he has a way of hypnotizing girls and getting whatever he wants from them. I know this because while he was with Kate he was still talking to me and to the girl he cheated on with me. He told me literally everything about him up until the day he cut me off completely. I personally believe it was Kate who sent me those texts from his phone but I’ll never really know. Supposedly she saw what was on his phone and got upset so “he” told me we were done, basically. Haven’t heard from him since.

    Chris is in prison due to his past. It always catches up to you sooner or later like I mentioned earlier. My guess is that he’s gonna be locked up for a loooooooooong time if not life due to his records which I will not get into everything that has been or is on his record. I wish him no ill but he knew what he was getting himself into. Chris was a very funny, charming and at times, was a really sweet guy but his bad outweighed his good. At least it used to. I don’t even know who he is anymore. It’s been about 3 years since I’ve spoken to him. I hope he gets his life together and can move forward. I really do. Good luck to you, Chris. You know who this is.

    – Anonymous Floridian