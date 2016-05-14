Drug Operations Group Arrests Two on Drug Allegations

The Junction City / Geary County Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant May 11 at 7130 Rockwood Drive in Milford following a two-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills.

Authorities reported that Christopher Alton Obregon, 28 Milford and Katelin M. Silovsky, 20, of Milford were arrested on multiple drug related allegations. For Obregon he was arrested on 14 allegations ranging from two counts Sale of Marijuana to one each of Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Methamphetamine, and Sale of Controlled Substances.

Silovsky was arrested on nine counts ranging from one count each of Sale of Marijuana to Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

Bond for Obregon was set at $500,000 and for Silovsky at $50,000.

The Drug Operations Group seized approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 57 ecstasy pills, 1.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 148 pills and 16 ( 2ml. ) bottles of anabolic steroids, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 3 dosage units of LSD, hundreds of various prescription narcotic pills, U.S. currency, 3 handguns, and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Drug Operations Group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Department, and Grandview Plaza Police Department.