Geary S-O Report

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department reports that Deputies arrested Justin Greenberg, Fort Riley, in the 500 block of North Washington at 1:49 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain a Single Lane of Travel, Improper Use of Turn Signal, Following too Closely, and Refusal of the Preliminary Breath Test.

Deputies arrested Freddie Bond, Hays, KS in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street at 2:34 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct, and on a Phillips County District Court warrant alleging Battery. At the same time and location, Deputies arrested Samuel Romo, Stockton, KS on suspicion of Interference with Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct.