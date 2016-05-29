Royals Rally Again to Defeat the White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Cheslor Cuthbert drive in the go-ahead run with an infield hit in a three-run eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied for the third straight game in a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Chicago wasted a 4-2 lead in the eighth after failing to protect a 5-2 seventh-inning advantage on Friday and a 7-1 ninth-inning margin on Saturday. White Sox relievers allowed 17 runs, 15 hits and eight walks over 6 1/3 innings in the three-game series, and Chicago has lost 14 of its last 18 games.

Seeking to become the major leagues’ first 10-game winner, Chris Sale left with a 4-2 lead after seven innings.