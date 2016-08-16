Sports Complex Project Manager Hired

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Eddie Reeder, Junction City, for the independent contract position of Sports Complex Project Manager. He will work to help determine if a sports complex position is feasible for Junction City, how it could possibly done and would operate.

Reeder is a graduate of North Carolina State University with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. He comes to the position in Junction City from a program director position with the Mcpherson ( Kansas ) Family YMCA and Recreation Commission.

“I’ve always been interested in sports, not only the impact that sports have on the kids but also the possibilities within the community, and especially with a facility like this that’s a revenue generator for Geary County and Junction City. It’s a prime location in the state. When I first started reading about it I jumped on board right away. I think it’s a great idea.”

Chamber CEO Dennis Beson announced Reeder’s hiring. “He’s essentially going to be focused on a couple of main areas. First he’s going to be writing a business plan for the sports complex, how it’s going to happen….all of the parts, and pieces, property location, how much funding, he’s going to be responsible for doing some, probably grant writing, or at least hiring a grant writer and figuring out what the cost is going to be.”

Reeder will be paid through a one cent transient guest tax levied by the County for the project, with the total amount not exceeding $50,000. That money comes from the tax revenues paid by users of hotel and motel lodging facilities.

Beson is hopeful a plan can be developed by the end of six months, and possibly sooner, so that officials have a good idea if the development of a sports complex project can happen.