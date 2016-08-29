Victim Identified in Attempted Murder

At 11:43 pm on August 28th, the Junction City Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a call at room 123 in the Budget Host Motel in Junction at 820 S. Washington Street.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim whom received a single stab wound to the chest.

Karlie L. Jones, 19, of Wichita was identified as the victim and transported to Geary Community Hospital after being treated on the scene.

During the investigation, 22 year old Luis Caicedo-Mosquera of Grandview Plaza was identified as the suspect and an arrest was made on suspicion of Attempted Murder at 3:36 am Monday, August 29th.

Law enforcement officers have learned that the victim and suspect had been communicating over the internet in reference to adult escort activities.

Caicedo-Mosquera was detained at the Geary County Detention Center on a no bond status pending a first appearance in Geary County District Court.

This incident is still under investigation.