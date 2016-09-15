JC Post

KSU responds to racially controversial social-media post

MANHATTAN -A former K-State student’s Snapchat selfie has drawn the attention of the university after the photo was shared by another student on social media.

The Snapchat photo went viral Thursday after two girls in blackface posted a selfie with the caption, “Feels good to finally be a n—–.”14369967_1140978549274395_6949873094673701855_n

K-State Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Pat Bosco addressed the issue with this statement:

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I have become aware that one of our students posted a racially offensive photo today on social media and used one of the most derogatory words in the English language. This photo has students, faculty, staff and other members of the K-State family upset. It rightly should, as there is no place for racism at our university, regardless of what the intentions may have been. K-State prides itself on being one family, no matter your race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or abilities. All members of the K-State family deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

As always, I want to applaud our students for their maturity and actions when it comes to these issues. Our students, faculty, administration and the Office of Diversity have done phenomenal work in areas of diversity and inclusion on our campuses. I especially want to note the diligent work of the K-State Black Student Union and its efforts and legacy of addressing these issues in an effective and pragmatic way. Over the past few years, BSU has worked in unison with the Staley School of Leadership Studies on its Cats for Inclusion Campaign. This campaign works to create effective dialogue around issues of race, and teaches would-be allies on how to take an effective anti-racist stance: catsforinclusion.wordpress.com.

I also am proud of the preliminary work that a cross section of student leaders from various organizations, including the Black Student Union, Hispanic American Leadership Organization, Asian American Student Union, Native American Student Association and the Student Governing Association, has done to create a student initiative around issues of diversity. Even

K-State’s Beta Upsilon Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha released this response:--click to ENLARGE

with these initiatives, we obviously still have work to do. We are firmly committed to the principles of community at Kansas State University, and it is important that we educate our students daily on these principles. We must do better, and we will do better.

Pat Bosco
Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students

 

 

