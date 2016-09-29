Food Policy Council Working to Improve Hunger in Geary County

A recent study has Geary county ranked number one in the state, but not for the reason you may think.

Geary county, home to Junction City and Fort Riley is ranked as the most food insecure county in Kansas, surpassing number 2 ranked Riley county.

“A recent study just came out from the Kansas Health Foundation, that says Geary county has officially surpassed Riley county…as the most food insecure, meaning hungry county in the state,” sad Miranda Klugesherz, Geary county Food Policy Council, a division of Live Well Geary County. “About 1 in every 5 people in Geary county experience hunger.”

The Food Policy Council was created in May 2015 as a resolution by the City Commission with 10 members appointed by City Commissioners.

As a part of Live Well Geary County, Food Policy Council members volunteer their time to help those in need.

“Our intention or our focus with the group is to help sustain a healthy food system and local foods here for the people and to help with policies and system changes,” said Susie Bilderback, Food Policy Council.

Live Well Geary County and The Food Policy Council are hosting a FEAST (Food, Education, Agriculture, Solutions, Together) on October 15th to “bring together voices in the community” regarding the hunger epidemic.

“Our goal is to at the end of the day leave with some sort of tangible product that members of the community, not just the Food Policy Council can move forward in the community and we can kind of tackle this hunger issue together, said Miranda Klugesherz.

In order for the FEAST to be successful, members of the community are invited to come and be heard as well as take part in necessary discussion for the county.

“This event is meant to engage every voice in the community; we recognize that hunger in our county and in our city is an extremely prevalent issue – what we don’t have are the voices of the individuals suffering from that kind of hunger – so this event is meant not only to engage stakeholders and community leaders, but also the voices of participants in the food system…that our food system isn’t benefiting,” said Miranda Klugesherz.

The FEAST will take place on October 15th from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the C.L. Hoover Opera House at 135 W. 7th Street in Junction City.

A meal catered by Munson’s prime will follow from 5:00 until 6:00pm; refreshments will be provided by Geary County Farmer’s Market vendors.

There are three ways to register:

Online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/geary-county-feast-tickets-27027129873 Email: livewellgearycounty@gmail.com Call Julie Hettinger at 785-762-5788 ext. 119

Register by September 30th.