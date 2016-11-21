JC Post

Weekend Incident Results in Death of 18-Year Old Youth

UPDATE:

The victim in a weekend accident has been identified by the Geary County Sheriff as 18-year old David Z. Marvin of Junction City.

Sheriff Tony Wolf said this accident occurred in the 12,000 block of Clarks Creek Road. Marvin was attending a party on Clarks Creek Road. “They got on to the ATV’s and he was on a car hood behind the ATV being towed around…kind of like a snow sled.” Wolf added the sled crashed and  Marvin was injured. Marvin was transported to Geary Community Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy has been ordered in the case. The Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the accident.

The Sheriff’s Department incorrectly released the wrong name for the victim in an earlier story. The correct identity is David Z. Marvin, 18, Junction City.

——–

An 18-year old rural Geary County male subject, has died of injuries from an incident on Saturday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Geary Community Hospital for a death investigation at 8:55 p.m. Saturday. The 18-year old youth was transported to the hospital with injuries possibly sustained during an All-Terrain vehicle accident in rural Geary County. The victim later died at the hospital.

Sheriff Tony Wolf said he knew the victim was either riding on or being towed by an ATV at the time of the crash. Injuries from the crash resulted in his death.

The identity of the victim has not been released. More information is expected to be released by the Sheriff’s Department.

 

  • Christopher Marvin

    Wrong name, my son’s name is David Marvin and he was beautiful and perfect. He literally lived life everyday like it was his last.

    • delmar

      Very sorry to read about your loss.

    • 23yrs JC_Not Proud

      Chris I’m so very sorry for your loss…could not comprehend your grief….shedding tears for you all!

    • Carmen Haley

      Mr. Marvin, I am so sorry to hear about your loss… My prayers go out to you & your family… I appologize but I actually looked this accident up for a family member who asked if I could help get ahold of you for a possible address… Don & Cindy Northrup… My younger brother is married to their daughter… You might also know my father… He workes @ the meat plant… Harold Rivera… Again, I do appologize for trying to get ahold of you thru all of this… Don & Cindy want to make sure your ok too… Many blessings for your son… May he sleep peacefully in God’s caring hands… My name is Carmen Haley if you would like to send a message back thru facebook… Praying for you & yours… Thank you…

      • Christopher Marvin

        Thank you, I know Harold. He’said a good man. My address is 909 W. Spruce St. Junction City, KS 66441. Again Thank you. David had such a positive influence on people. One of those people you just liked right away. He was our blue eyed angel that just lived for each moment.

    • Kim Bradney

      Mr. Marvin, I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your son.

      He and my son worked together at the pool two years ago.

      • Christopher Marvin

        He loved the pool, not so much working there because of his ADHD but he loved swimming. He loved holding his breath and swimming under water, the sunshine and the hot pavement. Some things would slow him down, but he refused to stop.

  • Christopher Marvin

    Funeral services for David Marvin will be on Monday November 28th at the First Christian Church in Junction City. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am. Services at 11 followed by Burial at Highland Cemetary. Everyone who has known and loved David is welcome.

    • Cody Radke

      Chris.. my name is cody, david was my childhood freind.. I didn’t know about this until right now. I’m so sorry. This saddens me and I’m just so shocked.. I never knew that this could happen… he was so young he’s my age and I just… I’m so sorry Chris.