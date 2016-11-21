Weekend Incident Results in Death of 18-Year Old Youth

UPDATE:

The victim in a weekend accident has been identified by the Geary County Sheriff as 18-year old David Z. Marvin of Junction City.

Sheriff Tony Wolf said this accident occurred in the 12,000 block of Clarks Creek Road. Marvin was attending a party on Clarks Creek Road. “They got on to the ATV’s and he was on a car hood behind the ATV being towed around…kind of like a snow sled.” Wolf added the sled crashed and Marvin was injured. Marvin was transported to Geary Community Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy has been ordered in the case. The Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the accident.

The Sheriff’s Department incorrectly released the wrong name for the victim in an earlier story. The correct identity is David Z. Marvin, 18, Junction City.

——–

An 18-year old rural Geary County male subject, has died of injuries from an incident on Saturday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Geary Community Hospital for a death investigation at 8:55 p.m. Saturday. The 18-year old youth was transported to the hospital with injuries possibly sustained during an All-Terrain vehicle accident in rural Geary County. The victim later died at the hospital.

Sheriff Tony Wolf said he knew the victim was either riding on or being towed by an ATV at the time of the crash. Injuries from the crash resulted in his death.

The identity of the victim has not been released. More information is expected to be released by the Sheriff’s Department.