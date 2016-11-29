Former Geary County Jailer Arrested on Multiple Allegations

The Junction City Police reports last week included the arrest of 25 year old Leo Thomas Torres of Junction City on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, damage to property and aggravated assault.

Torres was arrested two times at 1333 Parkside Drive with the allegations spread between two cases. JC Post confirmed with the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Department that the arrest counts stemmed from an alleged domestic situation.

A check with the Sheriff’s Department revealed the Torres was employed as a Jailer at the time of his arrest, but is now no longer employed by the department.

Torres has a status hearing in Geary County District Court on Thursday, December 1st for his arrest on November 19th that included allegations of domestic battery, criminal threat, damage to property, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

The Geary County Court Criminal Clerk could not provide a court date for the arrest on November 22nd surrounding the rape allegation.

**no photo available for Torres