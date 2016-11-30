Deputy County Attorney Submits Resignation

Chris Biggs has submitted his resignation from the Deputy Geary County Attorney post.

That information was confirmed by County Attorney Steve Opat. “He has given notice of his intent to resign that position as of five o’clock December ninth of this year.”

On cases biggs was scheduled to handle after the ninth, Opat confirmed that work will be dealt with. “We’re taking the appropriate steps to ensure those matters will be adequately covered and resolved.”

Biggs recently lost the county attorney race in the general election to Krista Blaisdell. She will succeed Opat as county attorney once his term expires in January. Opat chose not to seek reelection.

Biggs is a former Geary County Attorney, and also served for a time as State Securities Commissioner and Secretary of State.