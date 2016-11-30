JC Post

Deputy County Attorney Submits Resignation

by 5 Comments

Chris Biggs

Chris Biggs

Chris Biggs has submitted his resignation from the Deputy Geary County Attorney post.

That information was confirmed by County Attorney Steve Opat. “He has given notice of his intent to resign that position as of five o’clock December ninth of this year.”

On cases biggs was scheduled to handle after the ninth, Opat confirmed that work will be dealt with. “We’re taking the appropriate steps to ensure those matters will be adequately covered and resolved.”

Biggs recently lost the county attorney race in the general election to Krista Blaisdell. She will succeed Opat as county attorney once his term expires in January. Opat chose not to seek reelection.

Biggs is a former Geary County Attorney, and also served for a time as State Securities Commissioner and Secretary of State.

  • 23yrs JC_Not Proud

    Awe is someone feeling a little salty that there are enough of us in town that remember his tenure as County Attorney and NEVER wanted to see him hold any office here ever again!?!

    • Lifetime Resident

      Agree completely!

  • roadglide

    so it didn’t have anything to do with selfless public service I see, wonder what his motive was to hold office all those years?????

  • JC Football

    Is anyone surprised ? I wonder if City Hall might have a nice job for him ?

  • David

    … as a defense lawyer who worked across the table from Mr. Biggs, yes, I’m very surprised that the voters responded as they did. Chris Biggs is a great courtroom lawyer and also very well-respected among his colleagues and co-workers. I wish Chris the best.