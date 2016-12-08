JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Mil Levies, Increases, and Comparisons – City Manager Speaks

by 41 Comments

Allen Dinkel, City manager

Allen Dinkel, City manager

Taxes, taxes, taxes.

Many have been critical of the increases and in some opinions, excessive tax hikes in Geary County and Junction City.

City manager Allen Dinkel said that contrary to rumor, Junction City’s taxes aren’t unreasonable in comparison with other communities in the Flint Hills region. “Everybody says we have a higher mil levy than everybody around us, well city-wide, the city of Junction City mil levy is now just a smidge under Manhattan, it’s under Abilene…you know it’s the County issues that pushed it (the mil levy increase) – you know, of course, 77% of the County’s valuation is inside the city of Junction City.”

Dinkel adds that the makeup of Geary County is different than other communities. “We have two large pieces of land in our county that are tax exempt, plus we have a smaller geographic county and less ag land…so we are what we are.”

The City’s mil levy went up approximately .37 and Dinkel said this is the third year in a row that the City’s increase has been relatively low.

“If you don’t take care of some things, then they just continue to degrade…so we try to find that balance…I always get the complaint that the City taxes are too high, and it’s not the City piece that’s the problem here it’s another of the entities,” said Dinkel.

The current mil levy for Junction City is 47.714,  a .357 increase was approved in the City budget. Manhattan’s current mil levy is 46.951, going in to 2017 it increases to 48.451.

Geary County taxes adopted a 6.1 increase in the property tax levy.

Dinkel was a guest on JC Now on the Talk of JC Thursday morning where he discussed taxes and other city issues.

 

 

  • jayhawk79424

    Look at what Manhattan has to offer. Look at the condition of the streets in Manhattan and Abilene compared to J.C.. I also think they don’t have the infrastructure issues with the total Water and Waste Treatment Plants and so on. Look at what Manhattan has as far as Parks and Recreation.
    The C.M. has a very challenging job, as he’s trying to fix what has been broken for many years and that comes at a price.
    Also need to look at income levels in Manhattan vs. JC?

    • JC Football

      Well you need to have someone who has the knowledge to be able to fix what has been broken for years. We have a CM that likes to continue find blame on others and doesn’t have a clue as to how to fix it. This what you get when you hire a small town CM who has very limited knowledge on overall large operations and next to none on economic development. He is just putting in his time until he can retire up off of Spring Valley Rd. and laugh all the way to the bank on us. It is called Smoke and Mirrors and The Blame Game. He is very good at each.

      • jayhawk79424

        Having said a out my comments about the CM. He works for the City Commissioners.
        Perhaps a change of form of government might change things- a unified county/city government like in Johnson County ( Yes they have many things going for their economy but were talking about form of government.). The consolidation were end duplication of services. For those who keep on insisting Riley County PD does not work, if so, why haven’t the taxpayers asked for it to go back to the way it was?
        Here in JC/GC, way too many fifedoms and these people do not want to give up their power. Just look back over the years how certain individuals “wanted it their way” and were in a position to do exactly that.
        If a unified government were to happen- JC debt still stays with JC but just maybe the new way things would be run, the savings from more efficient operation would not involve more astronomical property tax increases.

        • SunflowerSurfer

          Please, keep Grandview Plaza out of your consolidated government plans. I remember how Junction City was going to help GVP out by having their police department also patrol GVP. The cost (new cars, extra overtime, etc.) was staggering plus they were looking for new patrol officers since they did not have enough for JC let alone GVP. We can not afford it.

        • taxed2death

          A consolidated government would save money and GVP should be part of that doing away with their small time PD. It’s all within the limits and part of Geary county. The law enforcement should be one. Like stated before the local PD already is on I-70 seeing them as far as 177 highway and I-70. One chief and the rest his patrol officers. Junction City houses the inmates in the county Jail. Instead of having two separate commissions have one. Hold them responsible for the actions they make.

  • Patricia D. Webb

    My words will echo what Jayhawk has said. Manhattan has more to offer than Junction City therefore I would expect there to be a higher tax rate. They have a Community, things for the kids to do, things for adults to do, they have a plethora of stores to shop in and entertainment that doesn’t consist of seedy bars way past their expiration date. There are countless jobs even with the college kids and the enrichment of museums, plays, and parks. What we have is squat is comparison. Even Abilene has more to offer then Junction aside from store to shop but their sales tax is not as high as Junction City nor are their prices, hence the reason I drive there to purchase my vehicles. Let’s not try to place the blame on The tax free land which I am assuming you are blaming Fort Riley (which supports most of your local business with their revenue). They are not a drain on your taxes but more over your lively hood. I think you must be forgetting what happened when the Big Red One down sized in 95.
    I am not saying that I do not understand. I was here during the Rod Barnes Era and the Mick Wonder days so I am not without empathy. I know how we got here but I do not want to see it get worse by frivolous spending and a New School when the one we have serves it’s purpose, is extremely frivolous. People are tiring of the finger pointing and excuses, it is high time the powers that be pay attention to what their people are saying before there are no people left to foot the bill.

    • Junction

      Doesn’t matter where you buy your vehicle you are taxed at the rate for the county you live in, doesn’t matter if you buy it in Abilene or Kansas City if their sales tax is lower, than you make up the difference when you get the tags on car.

    • John

      I agree

    • Lifetime Resident

      Agree Completely!

    • taxed2death

      If you are purchasing your vehicle in a different area other than Junction City then you are part of the problem. I know for a fact if you went to your local dealership and talked to them about the prices they would price match just to sell you a vehicle therefore your money stays in our town and like already stated you will be paying the sales tax in Geary County, Junction City. I agree however that Manhattan has more to offer as far as places to eat and things to do for children and adults alike but all Abilene has to offer is Brookville chicken house.

      • Patricia D. Webb

        Taxed, do you seriously think I have not tried your idea of talking to a local dealer? I talk to local dealers every time I get ready to purchase a new vehicle, and they have yet to meet the prices of dealers out of town.
        I work hard for my money and will continually look for the best price I can get, if that makes me part of the problem then so be it. Why should I pay more and line the pockets of those marching to a beat of their own drum. When my opinion matters then and only then will I consider paying more. At this point giving more to the community is only filling the account for the next BBD (Bigger, Better Deal) it is not being used to rebuild our community or pay off our increasing debt.
        I will not get into a debate as to what the surrounding areas have to offer but I look for more cultural and entertainment than I do food.

  • Scott Johnson

    Again some good points have been brought up and I am very glad to see more people finally starting to protest what has been going on for years.

    I think we all know most of the details of the crazy spending that went on over the last 15 years. But the main reason it has gotten to this point is that almost everyone in town sat by and watched it happen. Anyone that stood up was called a hater or told they did not know what they were talking about.

    The same County Commission that signed off on much of what happened was elected multiple times and Ben Bennett is still there. Rod Barnes and his Commission were supported by the majority, and your current City Commissioners were no where to be seen when the spending was going on and were supporters of much of what Barnes was doing. They also refused to hold anyone accountable that might of paid us back. Most of those on the School Board were also Barnes supporters.

    Before all this started Junction City could compete with Manhattan. Our taxes and home prices were lower and I really didn’t see anything wrong with the way the town was. Our Family had several businesses in Junction City, we sold things all over the world and bought everything we could buy in town. Buying in Junction City not only brings in tax dollars it supports jobs in Junction City and helps businesses pay property taxes.

    I never felt I didn’t have enough to do in Junction City and neither did my kids. We spend over $12,000 a year on 9 months for education per child I would hope that after school and for 3 months in the summer everyone could entertain their own kids. Much of the debt Junction City has is because the elite of Junction City wanted to spend our money on what they thought we all needed.

    I have had good luck getting emails returned and information from Allan Dinkel. I made it a point to go down and meet him when he came to town as I did with other city managers, others should do the same, I think he wants to fix things. Phylis Fitzgerald is good about returning emails. The rest of them are very thin skinned and they don’t respond anymore but you should still try.

    I hope the new County Commissioners start cutting taxes and we need new City Commissioners with some brains and guts. It is very important that the County Commissioners know that they work for the City Residents more than the County Residents. If the County pays 100% of something about 66% of the money comes from City Tax Payers.

    • Tha Man

      I was an avid Scott Johnson supporter when you were on the city commission. Its a shame that the people that got “us” into this situation, never were charged or convicted for the illegal things they participated in during those years (2005-2008). On top of that, those same people are still in key positions either in local businesses or our local government. The city commission along with the school board has been a joke for the last ten to fifteen years. The community members elect these people based on their names and yet they (the elected officials) could care less about our community or us. You were the only one I saw question and argue against all the bad decisions that were being made. Its just like with this years presidential election – when you speak out for the truth, you are outcast as being a racist, or bigot, or ignorant, or any of the other words the leftist, communist, socialist liberal democrats want to call all of us that choose not to adhere to their anti-american rhetoric. Good luck to you Scott, and keep fighting the good fight.

      • Scott Johnson

        Thanks I hope things can turn around for Junction City.

      • Lifetime Resident

        They were all afraid of Scott when he was on the City Commission. A shame we do not have more people like him on it now! All we have now is yes men and a yes woman! PATHETIC!

  • John

    DUH. Comparing JC to Manhattan,,DUH. That’s what is wrong..People trying to justify bad decisions. Then say But these other places do it. Merry Christmas.

  • Ed Smith

    The CM’s comments focusing on just the mil (and using just that one item) are valid for the present. However, the complaints by the citizens about being taxed to smithereens don’t just drill in on that metric.
    The use of the term “mil” by many actually rolls all the impositions of taxation (including fees and fines) into their complaints. In addition, JC citizens are double taxed as they are subject to both city and county takings.

    Comparing our cash-strapped town to any community in Kansas is comparing apples to grapes because of our obscene level of debt. An astronomical amount of our mil is dedicated to paying down that debt (and the
    interest attached to that debt) and is a killer on our ability to do much more than barely keep the town from crumbling from under our feet.

    The current push by the school board to build a world class high school is a typical action that has delusions of grandeur, a multitude of potentially expensive/unexamined consequences attached to the process, absolute disregard for conservative options and is carrying all the appearances of
    methodology used in past projects that ended up costing an arm and leg way above initial claims. An article in the Daily Union (12/08/2016) advises the steering committee will be talking to the city about rolling the proposed sports complex into the from-the-ground-up new high school. Holy mackerel! Looks like
    the powers that be are going for a twofer.

    The solutions to the problems we face are stuck in a rut based on the default setting of taking as opposed to trying something different. Taking more and more instead of giving serious considerations to
    alternatives such as cuts, caps and (the ever dreaded) consolidation has just about reached an untenable state.

    The writing is on the wall in plain sight. When long time residents take the time to write letters to the editor advising they are being forced to consider moving because they cannot afford to live here ought to give the
    takers reason to rethink where this city is going.

    How can a city that has a gigantic lake on one side, three (two more than Manhattan has) exits off I-70
    and a pot of gold called Fort Riley next to it fail to thrive?

    • Lifetime Resident

      Please run for City Commissioner. You would win! We need someone that can relate to the people in this town.

      • Ed Smith

        Lifetime, Thanks for the suggestion and endorsement. I ran once before holding the same opinions I have been expressing lately. I am not now, was not when I ran and never have had the desire to be a politician. At the time I ran most of the other candidates spoke in generalities, made “quality of life” (a term so vague as to be useless, but effective as a smoke screen) comments and won the vote. Indeed, there were a ton of comments made that I
        intended to shut the town down because I promoted mothballing nonessential programs to focus on cutting the debt. To run again would be, in my opinion, a repeat performance. In addition, unless like-minded candidates ran – and like-minded candidates were elected, the current government structure has five commissioners in charge, three needed to pass a motion and (as Scott Johnson could attest) it is difficult to stop items when 3-2 votes rule (and the 2 dissenters are pushing caution). It would be far more effective if citizens got organized and put pressure on the commissioners. That would require the expenditure/sacrifice of personal time to get educated and muster the stamina to be persistent regarding keeping pressure on the leadership. So far, the ability of the taxpayers to organize has not occurred. One commissioner can be ignored just as effectively as a few voices on this and the Daily Union venues by the
        government. Sorry for the length of this response.

        • Wyntr86

          I’ve lived here most of my life. My husband and I just recently bought a house and we are shocked that our tax payments are almost equal to our actual mortgage payment. I have to admit, I haven’t paid much attention to local politics until recently. More specifically until I became a homeowner and started noticing things are fishy. I’ve been following these stories and comments and agree that our city is dragging us down. We actually have discussed leaving the area only to realize that we would never be able to sell our home. In our neighborhood, I have seen at least a dozen homes pop up for sale in the past couple of months. I agree that we as concerned citizens need to get organized and make a stand. Unfortunately, I don’t know how to go about doing this. I’d be extremely willing to join an organization where we would be the voice for the majority.

          • Ed Smith

            Wyntr86, It will take citizens, like you, to step forward if this has a snowball’s chance on a summer day. If you like, please call me at 785-238-2091 (my hanging on the wall phone) and we will see if this can get rolling. If I don’t answer, please leave your name and contact number (and a reminder as to why you are calling, please). I will call you back as soon as I can.

          • Wyntr86

            Thank you! I will do that this afternoon. I have a couple of friends who have expressed interest as well.

          • local

            Reading the BKD report and requesting a legislative audit covering 2005 to present would stop much of the overspending and over-lapping government jobs here.

          • Ed Smith

            Local, It would be a pleasure to speak to you in person if you have the time and inclination. 785-238-2091. Conversation, as opposed to writing, is faster and feedback is more efficient.

          • Ed Smith

            I don’t know if you are still checking this part of the forum. I have a copy of the report. Got some questions.

        • JamesM

          This is what I just posted in a more recent mil levy JC Post article concerning the new HS project:

          I don’t believe the current mil levy for the school district is the issue (even though it is an issue), what is going to be the issue is where the mil levy goes after this multi-million dollar school is built. I moved here in 2004 just in time to see how my overall property taxes increased progressively these past 12 years with little results shown (no added specials in my area, crime on the increase, depressed economy/jobs and a housing market that has flipped-flopped). I graduated from a High School in NE Iowa (East Waterloo), the school was built in like 1918 and still sitting on its original site and yes with a few additions added on over recent years. Yes the school has still managed to move with the times/technology and continues to place/prepare many students for secondary education. So again, where is the necessity to build this new HS (and of course a new stadium and other amenities that will lead to added costs beyond impacted aid, etc.)? Any common minded individual should be able to read between the lines and see that this is not a necessity at this time and should not be for the foreseeable future. Too many other priorities we should focus on. Listening to local radio paints a picture that the subject has a 50/50 opinion among the community but yet when I see these JC Post inquiries/comments it appears the overall census believes this new HS build should be a squashed subject. It also appears those that favor it probably have some sort of special interest (maybe even financially) tied into the project. I also believe Mr. Davis is moving out of state in the very near future which leads the discussion into what most of you have been discussing of non-Geary County residents influencing decisions that they don’t share a financial burden of.

      • Lifetime Resident

        They better do a real good job of selling that NEW High School! Not one person I talked to is going to vote for it! They are struggling enough now!

  • 23yrs JC_Not Proud

    We aren’t just complaining about the mil levy, we’re complaining about ridiculous property taxes we home owners are paying, super high water bills(more than twice the surrounding areas!), and ridiculous amount of tax to tag our vehicles yearly and when we already pay tax on them when we bought them!
    You cannot begin to compare us Manhattan! Manhattan has so much more to offer with shopping, entertainment, things for children to do, restaurants to dine in…..Manhattan should have a higher tax rate but they don’t! It’s cheaper to live in Manhattan or Topeka than Junction City and that’s a damn shame!
    Our kids here have a dilapidated recreational center, a ridiculously priced skating rink that wants to charge parents admission to sit down and watch their children skate, playground equipment at local patks that’s outdated, cracked or broken and instead of replacing broken slides they put a dangerous pole up instead or just remove the items entirely! Our Parks and Rec is a joke. It’s been a joke for years, the pool can’t even find money to stay open the whole season it closes earlier now than it did in years before when a family pass was only 90 for the whole family…now it’s 125 or 130 for a family of 4 with an additional charge for each extra member over the 4, the cost of the snacks went up too but they still arent successful# And there is black mold in the pool every year cuz they don’t properly care for it! I could go on forever comparing our communities failures to all of the towns that surround us….the old blood that’s been lining their pockets while running JC into the ground needs to be removed from power and get people on with fresh ideas that won’t block big businesses from building here!

    • John

      My wife just looked into transferring the tag on our 2014 Mustang to Kansas from Oklahoma. Our tag renewal in Oklahoma was $100, the transfer to Kansas is $460 then our tags jump to $870 next year. Why do they feel like they need to bankrupt me to register my car? Hell my 1989 Jeep still costs $100 a year whereas in Oklahoma it would cost $25 to tag The county also overvalued my home by $50,000, and once I finally got that fixed my property taxes dropped by $1600.. If it wasn’t for the housing market collapse in JC I would be looking to move ASAP, but now it would financially ruin me.

  • Wynterbourne

    Consolidation of the governments would be cost effective. Has JC ever considered including a City Planner? I’m just curious.

    • JamesM

      Actually I believe they do or something/someone that works in the same capacity so ultimately adding to our shared tax paying costs.

  • Tha Man

    He is trying to correlate the mil levy to the over all tax burden placed on the local community and compare that to other surrounding communities. Not even close to being accurate. Who cares what the tax burden for Manhattan residents is – Manhattan is constantly growing in regards to new businesses, new housing, more residents, and on top of that, they spend their money on infrastructure. Junction City on the other hand continues to decline in every aspect of the economy. Fewer new or existing businesses, fewer new housing, fewer residents, and they don’t have a clue how to update our infrastructure.

    • Scott Johnson

      What Businesses or homeowners want is to have demand for their homes or products. Good wages and prices that allow people to make a fair profit. I want my house or investments to be worth more every year. But increasing demand or population should allow the mill levy to go down and taxes be reduced or stay the same.

      The leadership of Junction City has stopped this from happening. They caused far too much debt and bought to many nice to haves for what our population could afford. This caused home prices to go down or stay the same and the mill levy to continually go up to pay the debt and now if people start leaving the taxes will go up more on those left in town.

      The Commissioners need to stay out of the housing business, the last thing we need is more homes on the market. Builders will build on their own when the time is right they don’t need advise from commissioners. If the Commissioners really want to help they should use their own money and build something.

      In Junction City probably 25% or less of the people are responsible for all the debt. I’m not in town now but will help anyway I can if another Taxpayers Group is formed.

    • JamesM

      Oh but a new High School will fix all of that (lol).

  • Lee AnangryAmerican Bliss

    I’m paying close to $5,000 in just property taxes. Then add 9.1% sales tax. Then add special taxes for roads and drainage etc… JC competition is with Ft. Riley on housing… to wit Ft. Riley rents homes to ALL Soldiers regardless of rank and marital status. Yes an E1 can rent a home on post with all utilities paid and not married for $400 a month. This is because Ft Riley over built there housing. The city planners allowed this to happen. They did not inject themselves into any of it with the ramifications it would have on the local community. City planners tax out great businesses along the way to make up the short comings and in turn allow businesses to move to Manhattan. Never do they discuss or bring to the table Manhattan or Ft. Riley to negotiate. The area of Rucker Road is a prime example of dereliction of the City to do their jobs correctly. How much more do you think our taxes will go up in the face of a new Walmart being built and the road infrastructure that is being built on highway 77 near Rucker Road… who is paying for that? Yeah this city (if you wish to call it that) will again collapse into bankruptcy!!!!

    • Tha Man

      Right on brother.

  • John

    JC better file for Bankruptcy. It will be facing the creditors instead of the citizens.

  • SunflowerSurfer

    My overall taxes go up way beyond what little of a cost-of-living increase I receive. Living off of social security (and its 0.3%) increase for next year borders on the impossible, even with a small retirement (whose COLA does not keep up with reality either). We have to reign in the spending and/or start selling off city/county property to cover the debt we have allowed ourselves to be sold in to. A few years ago there was a group of business owners and ‘normal’ citizens that formed up to tackle this problem from outside the City Commission, what happened to them??

    • Ed Smith

      You are referring to the Junction City Taxpayer’s Association. For a short time the association got the attention of the city’s leadership. Then, it fizzled away. The only way our local leaders (city, county
      and school district) will start being less casual about how their financial decisions impact us is through our paying attention, doing due diligence, and becoming more active about holding their collective feet to the fire. There is no other solution. It will take sacrifice of personal time and require persistence for
      the long haul.

  • local

    It seems to me there are new and old residents that don’t
    know or haven’t understood how this community is where it is financially and
    how economic development is pursued.

    Financially
    (in reference to the statutory debt). From 2005 to 2009 Junction
    City leaders Heldstab, Wunder, Rhoads, Talley and Taylor all
    decided that the city needed to expand based on the 1st Division
    move back to Ft.
    Riley. The aftermath
    of this is the debt we have now which is around 40% of the city mil levy
    to said debt. This is the only reason fees and taxes are going up.
    Otherwise the previous years (2003 and before) mil levy would be almost
    enough to finance things now.

    The
    above mentioned commission passed no-bid contracts, emergency home rule
    ordinances (no public comment), and many other deals that eventually were
    outlined in the BKD report on the city website under documents. BKD was
    limited by that city commission on the scope of the investigation, so all
    is not told in this area. Apparently these were all legal with only Mr.
    Wunder selling his office in return for a positive RHID vote to help a
    large out of town developer get help building homes in the Sutter Woods
    area. You know, where most of the 900 empty lots are now. Of course no one
    else did anything wrong, right?

    Russell
    Johnson made a deal to “help” the city with fill dirt but made more from
    it than the city would have spent getting a regular fill dirt contractor,
    That is in the BKD report as well. Realtors in our public offices should
    never have an active role or should sell their interest before serving,
    just sayin’. Like Fred Bramlage (you know, KSU Bramlage Coliseum) Russell
    Johnson (Matlock Johnson) never served on the city, county, or USD 475 so
    people like this should have never had influence on our city government
    but, they did, and others do to this day. There will always be a certain
    group or person that stay behind the scene trying to call the shots for “what
    is good” for our community. There is just too much money to be made on
    real estate here because of the military being the largest source of
    retail money. We need more industry and business jobs.

    After
    the massive debt was incurred the city officials have been to our State
    Legislature pleading for at least 3 extensions, so far, to pay down the
    debt. Oh yes, we are over the MAXIMUM 30% debt to value ratio limited by the
    state. We had a State Representative, with the encouragement of the city
    government, get the debt limit here moved to 40% of value. This is in the
    State law with J.C. being the only city with this debt allowed. This is
    our debt alone, no one else in the state has this problem. The county assessors
    have the hardest job because when real estate here started to explode in
    price they had no choice but to raise values. Now our governing bodies use
    these increases to spend more and more every year “without raising the mil”
    excuse. Watch out when they talk this talk. And yes, I know we could to
    more with less. Just remember we are only a total of 37,000 residents for
    the entire county, think about how many of those residents draw an income
    from our local taxing entities and try to see why the schools, hospitals,
    and everything else gets passed with hardly a sound. It is because most
    families here work for, or, are influenced by tax paid employees.

    On the
    issue of economic development. The “evil tax abatements” you all are criticizing
    are very useful tools if applied properly. Again, our then 2005-2009 city
    commission handed abatements out to rental property and landlords that
    should not have been allowed. In the recent past Nash-Finch on Hwy. 40
    agreed in contract to hire several hundred employees by a certain deadline.
    City manager Gerry Vernon recommended to not make them pay the penalty for
    this and Nash- Finch closed leaving a $5 million building empty. They
    still pay over $240,000 a year in property tax on that property. Why aren’t
    they doing anything here? The foundry closed and it is a parking lot now.
    Why is the “new” addition to the city industrial park empty? Ask our EDC
    and Chamber, I don’t know. On the flip side Alan Dinkle actually recommended
    they don’t let the Florence Company out of their lease. The key to
    economic development and tax abatements is the contract(s) attached to
    that abatement with performance and penalty requirements not being subject
    to future modification by the city once signed by both parties. In other
    words, once the deal is made you can’t go back and “forgive” any penalties
    or requirements.

    • Tha Man

      Every single one of the commissioners that served on the board between 2005-2009 are to blame. They all were involved in the corruption, they all gained financially from the illegal deals that were made in private. It is sad that only one was found guilty and served time. Heldstab continues to make money on the businesses he owns and walks around this town as if nothing ever happened. Mick Wunder, who knows where he is washing dishes now. Mike Rhoads serves warrants. Ken Talley continued to work for Central National Bank and is now retiring, he too walked around town as if he never served a day on the city commisiion. And Taylor continues to make money off selling real estate, he was just another “yes” man. Every single one of these men were guilty along with the flaming city manager Rod Barnes. Let us not forget that there were many people behind the scenes that colluded in these deals that were never charged as well. These people still serve in key positions in our county and still operate or own local businesses in town to include managing and selling real estate. Let us not forget that during the same period of time, the school board and its superintendent was just as corrupt. Money IS the root of all evil, and that is not more apparent than right here in Junction City.