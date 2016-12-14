Multiple Agency Pursuit Ends in Dickinson County

An attempt at a routine traffic stop resulted in a two county, multiple agency pursuit.

Geary County Undersheriff Brad Clark said deputies attempted a routine traffic stop in Junction City when the suspect attempted to flee southbound on Franklin Street near Chestnut Street. “We just pursued him from there through the city limits out on Goldenbelt and over on Liberty Hall in to Dickinson County.”

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the KHP took a primary role and took charge of the pursuit as it traveled in to Dickinson County. Gardner released the following statement to JC Post:

“At 4 pm yesterday, the Kansas Highway Patrol was notified of a pursuit starting with Geary County law enforcement of a vehicle failing to yield going westbound on K-18 highway; our troopers became involved and took a primary role and taking over the pursuit as it continued traveling out of Geary County in to Dickinson County. The driver was driving very erratic and at some point was driving through fields and then finally stopping the vehicle and getting out and running off on foot near Sage Road and 2800 Road in Dickinson County, north of Chapman. From that moment when the person took off on foot, our troopers established a perimeter and requested area canine units from our agency and our aircraft unit to respond to further assist in the recovery of this fleeing individual. Just after 5:00 our troopers were able to identify and locate the individual to place him in to custody, and to transport him then to Dickinson County for pending charges.”

Benjamin Joseph Jacquet, 18, was booked in to the Dickinson County Jail on the following alleged charges: Flee or attempt to eldue; avoid tire deflating device, Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, Aggravated assault, Possession of stimulant, Interference w/LEO;misdemeanor obstruction/resist, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol in the pursuit and capture of the suspect.