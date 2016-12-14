JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Multiple Agency Pursuit Ends in Dickinson County

by 12 Comments

benjamin-jacquet

Benjamin Joseph Jacquet, photo: Dickinson County Arrests

An attempt at a routine traffic stop resulted in a two county, multiple agency pursuit.

Geary County Undersheriff Brad Clark said deputies attempted a routine traffic stop in Junction City when the suspect attempted to flee southbound on Franklin Street near Chestnut Street. “We just pursued him from there through the city limits out on Goldenbelt and over on Liberty Hall in to Dickinson County.”

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the KHP took a primary role and took charge of the pursuit as it traveled in to Dickinson County. Gardner released the following statement to JC Post:

“At 4 pm yesterday, the Kansas Highway Patrol was notified of a pursuit starting with Geary County law enforcement of a vehicle failing to yield going westbound on K-18 highway; our troopers became involved and took a primary role and taking over the pursuit as it continued traveling out of Geary County in to Dickinson County. The driver was driving very erratic and at some point was driving through fields and then finally stopping the vehicle and getting out and running off on foot near Sage Road and 2800 Road in Dickinson County, north of Chapman. From that moment when the person took off on foot, our troopers established a perimeter and requested area canine units from our agency and our aircraft unit to respond to further assist in the recovery of this fleeing individual. Just after 5:00 our troopers were able to identify and locate the individual to place him in to custody, and to transport him then to Dickinson County for pending charges.”

Benjamin Joseph Jacquet, 18, was booked in to the Dickinson County Jail on the following alleged charges: Flee or attempt to eldue; avoid tire deflating device, Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, Aggravated assault, Possession of stimulant, Interference w/LEO;misdemeanor obstruction/resist, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol in the pursuit and capture of the suspect.

 

  • Chuck Moss

    You can run but you can’t hide. Tell me how is your lifestyle choice working out for you so far?

    • ru

      Do you even know him? Do you know his life? Don’t say shit if you don’t know him.

    • Grim Reaper

      “possession of a stimulant”, yep, he’s a fein of some sort. Shoulda shot him, saved us all some time and money

      • ru

        You’re terrible.

        • Rachel

          Shoulda shot him? That’s such a horrible thing to say. People like you make me sick. Went to high school with Ben and he’s a really sweet guy. He may be in a dark place right now but I know he would’ve never said some shit like you just did. Yeah he’s fuckin up, but you’re fucked in the head. Maybe you should delete that so that no nobody else has to read something so hurtful and down right pathetic.

          • Grim Reaper

            The only thing needing deleted is the criminal element, in this case, ole zit pickle. Anyone driving a three thousand pound bullet erratically, recklessly, puts everyone on the road at risk. Thumbs down, he’s got to go! You should clean up your language, I could be sensitive, NOT!!!

          • Rachel

            He is only 18. I’ve done plenty that I am not proud of simply because I was naive and didn’t understand the consequences of my actions. Judging someone else’s mistakes, instead of praying and/or simply hoping he learns from this and makes a change in his life, is just a as big of a sin as his. In my eyes, saying someone should be shot because they are fucking up (like everyone does at some point), is a far bigger problem than what he did. You my friend are part of the problem with this world. I will pray for not only Ben, but for you.

          • Tyria Callaham

            Austomatic death? For freaking out and running?
            Or maybe we should get rid of jerks like you for being such a perfect emotionless robot?
            Its whatever though, im sorry your mother apparently dident love you enough as a child, or whatever it is that caused your emotional malfunction.

  • John

    Show some pity for the poor abused kid.

    • Tyria Callaham

      Dont call him abused if you dont know him.
      Ben is a great kid, very caring, friendly, and intellegent actually.
      I know him, and i know that he was going through a hard time, and he made a few mistakes and is going to take his consequences like he should, like an adult.
      Sad thing that people are so quick to judge, you dont know him…
      You all cant act like you never messed up & to each their own honestly.

      I pray to god every night that he is ok, and that whatever the punishment is, he’ll gain from it.
      Maybe learn from his mistakes as a young adult should.

  • palmfaced 247

    This is a GOOD kid, a cry for help. Please let the courts find a rehab for him and have mercy on him.

  • Tha Man

    He is not a kid anymore – he is 18 correct? That makes him an adult. And as an adult, when you fuck up and break the law, you actually pay the consequences!