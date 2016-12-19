JC Post

Junction City Man, Juvenile Suspects in Armed Robbery

Fontelle Jolly, Aggravated robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated assault, Arrested 12/18.

Junction City Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with an alleged armed robbery of Taco Bell at 631 E Chestnut Street in Junction City.

JCPD reports the arrest of 19 year old Fontelle Nathaniel Jolly on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping. A juvenile suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and felony interference with law enforcement.

Interim Police Chief Keith Fitzgerald reported that a suspect wearing a mask entered through a locked door, and robbed the story at knife-point. More than $1000 in US Currency was taken. The money has not been recovered by the knife was later found by authorities.

At this point police have not released information on the role in the robbery for each of the two suspects, including which one robbed the business at knife-point.

  • Chuck Moss

    You have to be kidding, a knife? Get a job you little freaks.

  • John

    Another good example of why BLM.

  • Heisenberg

    With a name like Fontelle, you better be good!

    • FreeBDTelle

      free that innocent man

  • Chuck Moss

    So dude how is your lifestyle choice working out for you so far? Have fun in the big boys prison. They are going to love you in more ways than one.