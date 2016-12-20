Change in Hours Coming to Fort Riley’s Visitor Control Center

Beginning January 1 at noon, hours of operation at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center will change to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and federal holidays.

Anyone who does not have a Department of Defense ID card, Fort Riley access badge or visitor pass and requires access to the installation must plan ahead and stop at the Visitor Control Center during the new hours of operation.

You can visit http://www.riley.army.mil/Units/Garrison-Command/Emergency-Services / Access-Information/for up-to-date information about access requirements.

Sponsored individuals without a DoD ID card, Fort Riley access badge or visitor pass and requiring access during non-duty hours will need to report to the Henry Gate for access and:

–may only enter Fort Riley if escorted by a DoD ID cardholder

–must be signed in and vetted

–must be issued a temporary visitor pass