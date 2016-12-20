JC Post

City Commission, December 20

Mick McCallister, Mayor Junction City Photo Courtesy of City of Junction City, KS website

In the final meeting of 2016, Junction City commissioners extended holiday greetings and took the time to look back on an eventful year.

Mayor Mick McCallister, whose term as Mayor will expire in the new year, said it has been a year of growth and accomplishments, and he looks forward to the future. McCallister will be a guest on 1420 AM – JC Now morning show on Thursday, December 29th for a “Year in Review” recap.

Commissioners appointed Mark Powers and Graham Foust to the Economic Development Advisory Committee. Powers will serve a two year term, to expire December 31, 2018. Foust will serve a one year term expiring on December 31, 2017.

Jeff Underhill was reappointed to a four year term on the Junction City Housing Authority Board, and Cecil Aska was also appointed to a four year term on the Board.

City Commissioners voted to approve a 150% pay increase. Commissioner salaries hadn’t been evaluated in at least a decade. Currently commissioners earn $200 a month – that amount will now be $500.

Commissioners approved a motion for a 24 hour temporary detour of US Highway 77 for the proposed demolition of the Highway K-18 bridge.  Demolition of the bridge is expected to shorten the expected completion deadline of November 2017. A final date on the demolition has not been released.

  • John

    Yep, it was all about their pay raise.

  • delmar

    A pay raise? Unbelievable. Talk about no sense of timing.

  • Lifetime Resident

    Pay raise? For what? 150 per cent? I thought you volunteered to be elected to better the city? Great job Commissioners and Mr. Dinky! Also way overpaid!

    • JC Football

      Would be interesting to know truly what have they really done to deserve this type of pay increases. I am sure The Dinky won’t answer this nor the St Mic the out going Mayor. What a joke !!!!

  • jayhawk79424

    Who among the social security and retirees got a 150% pay raise? What about the minimum wage workers in Junction City as well?

    IMO, abuse of position is most evident.

    What other benefits/perks do they get?

    Do they get Health insurance paid by the city ( they are not even full time employee’s, part time would be pushing it.),look what other’s are having to settle for?

    Then is this money they are paid classified as a stipend or salary?

    What accomplishments and growth happened on Mayor McCallister’s watch?

    Be specific and we’re these accomplishments and growth in line with his and commissioners written goals?

    Did they have written goals for the city this year?

    Perhaps a change of government for JC is in order?

    Be it :
    Going back your an elected mayor and do away with the City Manager/Commissioner method.
    A Unified Government, cities and county.

  • JC Football

    Only in Junction City Haha. Got to love it ! A 150% increase in wages. What now versus what is done in which to indicate the need for this ? This sounds similar to the Ms. Beetty and Dinkle pay increases in which they jammed through the city over a two-year period in each of them received an approximate 10 to 15% pay increase.

    I think many would agree if it was warranted or merited for such an increase but when you provide no analysis or the analysis is skewed so that it appears the need for an increase is warranted then many can only say here we go again slight a foot in Junction City.

    Surely a few changes are necessary at the city commission and no question at the city administration level.

    • Lifetime Resident

      Ms. Beetty needs to go! Very arrogant and know it all! Has anyone ever tried to speak to her? Nasty!

  • C5Speed

    Wow!! Did they understand that the pay was $200 a month? Did they read the terms?
    These are the folks that make all the tough decisions???
    Cut the “commission” to three commissioners and have those three sitting commissioners be appointed to the commissioners and appoint them to run the City, and become in charge of running the city. Then make these “Commissioners” chosen by election. We can then have some control who is on the commission,and can pay them a little more than they make now. I am certainly these commissioners knew what the pay was when they ran for the position. Just exactly what the are being paying.

  • local

    County Commissioners make over $35,000 each times three and the mil goes up 6.3.And you are complaining about $500 each times 5 with very near no mil increase? Do you all know what is involved in these city commissioners duties? Maybe we do need a new school.

    • Lifetime Resident

      Maybe we don’t? Do you own property here? How long have you paid taxes here?