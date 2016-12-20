City Commission, December 20

In the final meeting of 2016, Junction City commissioners extended holiday greetings and took the time to look back on an eventful year.

Mayor Mick McCallister, whose term as Mayor will expire in the new year, said it has been a year of growth and accomplishments, and he looks forward to the future. McCallister will be a guest on 1420 AM – JC Now morning show on Thursday, December 29th for a “Year in Review” recap.

—

Commissioners appointed Mark Powers and Graham Foust to the Economic Development Advisory Committee. Powers will serve a two year term, to expire December 31, 2018. Foust will serve a one year term expiring on December 31, 2017.

Jeff Underhill was reappointed to a four year term on the Junction City Housing Authority Board, and Cecil Aska was also appointed to a four year term on the Board.

—

City Commissioners voted to approve a 150% pay increase. Commissioner salaries hadn’t been evaluated in at least a decade. Currently commissioners earn $200 a month – that amount will now be $500.

—

Commissioners approved a motion for a 24 hour temporary detour of US Highway 77 for the proposed demolition of the Highway K-18 bridge. Demolition of the bridge is expected to shorten the expected completion deadline of November 2017. A final date on the demolition has not been released.