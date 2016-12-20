Greater Geary Community Foundation Established

The Greater Geary Community Foundation has been established.

This will be a tax-exempt public charity which will enable people with philanthropic interests to support issues and causes they care about immediately, or through their will or trust. Donors can establish a charitable fund at the Foundation by contributing a variety of assets, and can also recommend grants in their name if they choose to other nonprofit groups they want to support.

According to attorney Richard Pinaire several Junction City and Geary County citizens have joined forces to establish the Foundation. The organizers who signed the affiliation agreement establishing the Foundation include Calvin Pottberg, John G. Montgomery, Allen Dinkel, Duane Blyth, James Sands, David Walker, E.J. Rolfs, Vic Davis, Florence Whitebread, Barbara Craft, Jolana Montgomery-Matney, and Richard Pinaire.

Pinaire said the organizers are excited to move forward with this effort for the benefit of the community.

The Greater Geary Community Foundation will be an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, along with other affiliates ranging from Doniphan County to Frankfort, Marysville, Sabetha and Wamego. The President and CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Vern Henricks, said their mission will be to help build relationships between donors and the community needs of the greater Geary Community Foundation.

These foundations are part of more than 80 community foundations across Kansas that comprise the Kansas Association of Community Foundations.