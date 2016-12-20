JC Post

Greater Geary Community Foundation Established

12 Comments

dollar signThe Greater Geary Community Foundation has been established.

This will be a tax-exempt public charity which will enable people with philanthropic interests to support issues and causes they care about immediately, or through their will or trust. Donors can establish a charitable fund at the Foundation by contributing a variety of assets, and can also recommend grants in their name if they choose to other nonprofit groups they want to support.

According to attorney Richard Pinaire several Junction City and Geary County citizens have joined forces to establish the Foundation. The organizers who signed the affiliation agreement establishing the Foundation include Calvin Pottberg, John G. Montgomery, Allen Dinkel, Duane Blyth, James Sands, David Walker, E.J. Rolfs, Vic Davis, Florence Whitebread, Barbara Craft, Jolana Montgomery-Matney, and Richard Pinaire.

Pinaire said the organizers are excited to move forward with this effort for the benefit of the community.

The Greater Geary Community Foundation will be an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, along with other affiliates ranging from Doniphan County to Frankfort, Marysville, Sabetha and Wamego. The President and CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Vern Henricks, said their mission will be to help build relationships between donors and the community needs of the greater Geary Community Foundation.

These foundations are part of more than 80 community foundations across Kansas that comprise the Kansas Association of Community Foundations.

 

  • John

    And you wonder why people do not want to move here.

    • Annoyed

      Uh, what? People don’t want to move to a place with community foundation? Geez this is the base line of any community. A place for rich to give to the poor in the community to support and enrich the community. Isn’t that good?

      • John

        A special place for special people. You must be a Democrat.

        • Annoyed

          You don’t believe in giving or what?

        • Scott Johnson

          John you must be a very confused unhappy person. A foundation or Charity can be supported by the rich, poor of in between. They are there to help people, animals, the environment and many other causes In a lot of different ways. They are a good thing. A lot of people depend on them especially this time of year.

    • Annoyed

      Just for you “A community foundation is a tax exempt, non-profit, publicly supported philanthropic organization with the long term goal of building permanent, named funds, for the broad-based public benefit of the residents in a given area.”

  • Lifetime Resident

    Amen! Rich get ricer, poor get poorer! Nothing changes!

    • Annoyed

      What am I missing, why is this bad? The rich get tax credits, yes but at least it’s when they give to a cause for good, rather than a cause for profit.

  • John

    Yes, people really need a “special place” to help others. Bull.

    • Annoyed

      You must be very rich and privileged. Congratulations to you. I hope a Trump presidency makes you even richer. We will all be rich and rolling in the cash in come Jan 20th! I can’t wait!

    • Annoyed

      This is not a “special place.” Rich people now have opportunities to improve their communities by giving to community based needs. This is a Republican’s wet dream, rich people giving and not being taxed, and in turn helps reduce the burden on others. This is quite simple to understand, what’s the issue?

  • John

    Guess some people are upset because those that are giving need a special place. All they need is to sit down, write a check and mail it to those they are giving to. What is so hard about that? I guess you that are upset are part of this new plan to be in the new foundation. It is not the cause or the intention, it is setting up a foundation to say how great they are. If they really cared, they could handle this one on one. Merry Christmas.