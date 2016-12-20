US-77 / I-70 Divergent Diamond Interchange Traffic Flow

December 20, 2016 – If all goes well and the weather cooperates, traffic on US-77 at the I-70 Interchange at Junction City will be rerouted to more accurately resemble the final configuration of the new Divergent Diamond Interchange today, Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

A diverging diamond interchange (DDI), is a type of diamond interchange in which the two directions of traffic on the non-freeway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge at the freeway. It is unusual in that it requires traffic on the freeway overpass (or underpass) to briefly drive on the opposite side of the road from what is customary for the jurisdiction.

A DDI intersection at I-435 and Front Street in Kansas City, MO. was completed in 2012 and several other DCD interchanges are being planned across the nation.

Safety benefits of a DDI are:

Fewer conflict points (14 for DDI, 26 for conventional)

Conflict points spread out throughout interchange

Better sight distance at turns

Virtually no driver confusion (FHWA study and new DDI observations in Springfield, MO)

Traffic calming features when desired

Wrong way entry to ramps extremely difficult

Pedestrian crossings are shorter

Here is a diagram showing the flow of traffic through the new DDI Interchange: