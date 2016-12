1420 KJCK News Director Dewey Terrill counts down the top 10 news stories of 2016 in special reports airing at 8:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. this coming week December 26-30. Our Top 10 stories special series sponsored by Coryell Insurors and the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library on 1420 KJCK.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email