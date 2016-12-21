Former Sundown Salute Director Optimistic for Future of Fourth of July Celebration

The new director(s) for Sundown Salute 2017 have an uphill battle.

This year’s Fourth of July celebration ended the year nearly $32,000 in the hole. Fundraising efforts are underway to pay that debt, but next year’s celebration will likely be in excess of $180,000.

Sharon Glessner, longtime former Director, said that the four to five day events are always much more expensive than if the celebration was limited to three days. “It usually takes about $180 to $200,000 to put on…it’s going to be hard, but it can be done definitely because people are behind this event.”

A committee has formed to help tackle the debt, and explore different fundraising efforts and options to keep the event a Junction City/Geary County tradition.

“I have asked for years that we get more help in different areas, it’s just that the people on our committee are so busy in their own acts of life that they really didn’t have the time or commitment they could give,” said Glessner who welcomes the committees or Boards that the new Director or group of Directors spearheading Sundown Salute will have in the future.

“When you’re dealing with the amount of money and the amount of people that we have attending the event, it does need to have some extra help [like that],” said Glessner.

Glessner has indicated a desire to still work with the new committee and Director for Sundown Salute, but more in an advisory capacity. “I think there will be some bumps in the beginning just because in my beginning there were bumps because I didn’t know I was going to take over; so I think that these people might need a little kind of direction and guidance – you know, they may not know who to order the bathrooms from – or things like that, but I think it will head in the right direction, it may take a year or so but I think it will be a great event once it all gets settled.”

Glessner served as Director for nine years.