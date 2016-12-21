Suspects in Mississippi Pawn Shop Burglaries and Triple Homicide Robbery Arrested in Geary County

Two people suspected in a pair of pawn shop burglaries and robberies in Mississippi, and in a triple homicide robbery of a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi have been apprehended in Geary County.

That information has been provided by Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, who reported the arrest of Jamieson L. Townsend, 31, Blue Springs, Missouri and Joshua M. Garcia, 35, Biloxi, Mississippi.

Wolf stated about midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger, for no registration displayed, at I-70 mile post 311 in Geary County. That location is about 13 miles east of Junction City. Just as contact was made with the driver, the vehicle sped away westbound on the interstate. A deputy gave chase, the vehicle exited I-70 at mile marker 306 at McDowell Creek Road and took Roeser Road which was a dead end.

The vehicle wrecked and was inoperable, and the driver took off on foot. A female passenger remained with the vehicle. She was later identified as Jamieson L. Townsend, and the driver was Joshua M. Garcia. A short time later authorities learned Townsend and Garcia were suspects in the alleged burglaries and robberies in Mississippi.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area, as well as farmsteads and outbuildings. At about 7 a.m. Wednesday while searching the area around McDowell Creek community center Garcia was found hiding in the back seat of a vehicle and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, but there was some property damage at the scene of the crash.

The suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.