2 inmates reported missing from Work Camp could be in Kansas

2 Comments

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities report that two inmates are missing from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, three hours northwest of Salina.

A Nebraska Correctional Services Department news release says the two were missing when a head count was conducted at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Security video shows the two walking away from the camp around 5:30 p.m.

The two were identified as 20-year-old Andrew Russell, who’d been convicted of two drug offenses in Dawes County, and 35-year-old Charles Canaday, who was convicted of crimes in four counties.

The department describes the camp as a minimum-security facility for inmates evaluated as being able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.

  • Grim Reaper

    The evaluation didn’t work out so well! When will the judicial learn, that once a punk always a punk.

  • Chuck Moss

    Apparently the program doesn’t work well. Criminals belong behind bars not out working where they can just walk away. It took you people five hours to discover they were missing? Great supervision there.