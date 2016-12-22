JC Post

2016 – The Year of the Criminal

jail.jpg2016 has been a tough year in crime for Geary County.

County Attorney Steve Opat said it was a difficult year. “It’s been horrible this year, I can’t tell you the reason why we go through cycles like that, it’s not from a lack of effort from the law enforcement side or prosecutorially.”

Opat said the Geary County Detention Center is full, and contrary to belief it’s not full of petty criminals. “The jail isn’t full of misdemeanor dopers, it’s full of people charged with serious crimes.”

The number of cases prosecuted this year as of earlier this week was 1085 according to Opat.

“Mr. Cruz (Assistant County Attorney) has prosecuted or filed, as of December 22nd, 325 drug cases most of a higher level drug offense, and I have filed 320 ranging anywhere from domestic batteries, assault and batteries, aggravated robberies, attempted homicides, rapes and murders,” said Opat.

Cheers to the New Year in Geary County.

 

  • OJ Pimpson

    where there is poverty, there is crime. Cant fix 1 without the other

    • the taxpayer

      that’s true in real economically depressed places, but there are jobs available in JC. The problem is the JC thugs don’t want to work. Its easer to sell dope. As the joke goes; how do you get 4 JC residents out of car you toss in job application!

      • Grim Reaper

        I like it!

      • OJ Pimpson

        crickets on that joke; there’s jobs full of people like you who call strangers thugs.

  • Scott Johnson

    Fire everyone running Junction City and Geary County. No one wants to move to a town where 2016 is known as the year of the criminal. What has all the money we pay in taxes being spent on. Maybe now that the City Commissioners are paying themselves more they can do something about the crime.

  • Travis

    I agree with Mr. Johnson…time to get someone in office who will make the tough calls and do what is good for this city

  • the taxpayer

    Berry Oboso would like to commute all the druggy sentences to no time served. he was a real POS POTUS