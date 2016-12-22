2016 – The Year of the Criminal

2016 has been a tough year in crime for Geary County.

County Attorney Steve Opat said it was a difficult year. “It’s been horrible this year, I can’t tell you the reason why we go through cycles like that, it’s not from a lack of effort from the law enforcement side or prosecutorially.”

Opat said the Geary County Detention Center is full, and contrary to belief it’s not full of petty criminals. “The jail isn’t full of misdemeanor dopers, it’s full of people charged with serious crimes.”

The number of cases prosecuted this year as of earlier this week was 1085 according to Opat.

“Mr. Cruz (Assistant County Attorney) has prosecuted or filed, as of December 22nd, 325 drug cases most of a higher level drug offense, and I have filed 320 ranging anywhere from domestic batteries, assault and batteries, aggravated robberies, attempted homicides, rapes and murders,” said Opat.

Cheers to the New Year in Geary County.