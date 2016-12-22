Eagle Days at Milford Lake will be Saturday, January 14th, 2017.

Participants can take a guided bus tour and view Bald Eagles as they soar above Milford Lake or watch them as they sit in the tall Cottonwood trees along the lake’s shore. You will also learn about nesting eagles in Kansas and watch the “Live Eagle” program. Children can also visit the kids’ tent for activities and crafts.

There will be free popcorn and hot chocolate for all visitors. Eagle buses are free of charge.

The event will be from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 14th. For more information contact the Milford Nature Center at 238-5323.