New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Fort Riley/Manhattan

Fort Riley

The Custer Hill Bowling Center on Fort Riley will host a New Year’s Eve Masquerade from 8:00 pm until 1:00 am on Saturday, December 31st.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Or you can purchase an entire lane for up to six bowlers for $102. The ticket includes unlimited bowling with shoes, appetizers, hot cocoa and a goodie bag.

Children under 3 are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Custer Hill Bowling Center, Riley’s Conference Center, or at the Warrior Zone. Call 239-4366 for more information.

Aggieville (Manhattan)

Activities will take place all day on Saturday, December 31st in anticipation of the New Year.

1:00 to 7:00 pm enjoy the City Park Ice Rink in the GTM Sportswear Family Center.

6:00 pm to 10:30 pm enjoy holiday decorations and grab some dinner as you stroll through Aggieville.

10:30 pm live entertainment provided by the rock and blues band M31 begins.

Midnight: Watch the Little Apple Ball drop and enjoy a fireworks show as you ring in the New Year with 10,000 of your closest friends