Next Step in the Garcia – Townsend Case

The two people arrested in Geary County in connection with a triple slaying and pawn shop burglaries in Mississippi could face extradition back to that state.

Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia were arrested following a chase in southeast Geary County early Wednesday morning. Both are charged in arrest warrants in Mississippi with three counts of capital murder.

Steve Opat, Geary County Attorney, confirmed if the proper paperwork arrives extradition of the suspects will be sought to send them back to Mississippi. He noted that will be the case if the authorities from Mississippi send up the proper documents. “We’ll charge them here with the offenses that they committed here. If they’re wanted for a triple homicide as is alleged then we’ll proceed accordingly and work out all the details with the demanding jurisdiction, which would be the state of Mississippi.”

Garcia and Townsend are incarcerated in the Geary County Detention Center.