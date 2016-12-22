Quail Forever Hosts Inaugural Kansas Governor’s Quail Hunt for Habitat on Jan. 13 & 14

Emporia, Kan. – December 22, 2016 –Supporting the conservation efforts of native quail species in Kansas, Quail Forever has announced it will be hosting the 1st annual Kansas Governor’s Quail Hunt for Habitat on January 13 & 14, 2017 in Emporia, Kansas. The event will showcase the recent population boom of quail throughout the state’s eastern region, as well as current efforts to maintain a thriving population of quail which supports the economic stimulus of upland hunting in the Sunflower State.

“Our goal for this event is to raise awareness and financial support for quail habitat conservation efforts in the state of Kansas,” commented Marc Glades, south region manager for Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever. “To that end, Quail Forever and its dedicated volunteers want to have an elevated role in this endeavor to ensure quail hunting remains a sustainable resource for future generations. Special thanks to Governor Brownback and his staff for working to make this a great event for conservation.”

Quail Forever has partnered with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) to take part in theKansas Quail Initiative – a quail restoration program aimed at making a difference in declining bobwhite quail populations at a landscape level. The state initiative includes the designation of two large quail management focus areas and up to a half-million dollars of KDWPT funds – and additional contributions from Quail Forever and other partners – to achieve a 50 percent increase in bobwhite populations by 2017 in each focus area. The 2017 Governor’s Quail Hunt for Habitat will serve as a support mechanism for this endeavor, while highlighting various regions of the state that hold encouraging prospects for quail hunters.

For more information about the 2017 Kansas Governor’s Quail Hunt for Habitat or to participate in the event, please contact Marc Glades at (620) 218-0557 or MGlades@QuailForever.Org.