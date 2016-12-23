1 dead after semi travels off Kan. highway, down embankment

SHAWNEE COUNTY – One person died in an accident just before 6 a.m. on Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Kenworth semi driven by Dustin Seitz, 24, Lexington, MO., was northbound on U.S. 75 at the U.S. 24 Junction in Topeka.

The semi left the roadway, crossed over the grass center median and both lanes of southbound U.S.75, traveled down an embankment and landed on the shoulder of U.S. 24.

Seitz was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Shawnee Coroner’s office. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.