KHP gets their man and a donation from TV star, native Kansan

KANSAS CITY – A well-known television star and Kansas native made a unique offer to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Troopers came through on Thursday.

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet told KHP Trooper Ben Gardner he’d make a significant donation to the organization’s SAFE program that promotes teen seat belt use if he’d pick him up at the airport.

Hey @TrooperBenKHP! If u pick me up at MCI when I arrive in KC for Christmas, I will make a 5k donation to the #KHP SAFE program. #buckleup — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 21, 2016

While Gardner wasn’t able to pick up Stonestreet, the KHP did get the job done and received the donation.

It happened! Thank you @TroopCandiceKHP and @KHPRecruiting for getting me home SAFE & sound & @TrooperBenKHP for organizing. Video to follow pic.twitter.com/d9SeVet3V5 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 23, 2016