Police Chief Talks About his Experience at FBI National Academy

Junction City Police Chief Dan Breci was one of 222 recent graduates from the FBI National Academy.

Breci said it was a seven year process to get into the academy that is headquartered in Quantico, Virginia. “It was an eleven week course, and during that I took six different classes through the University of Virginia and we had field trips to Washington, field trips to New York City, and the whole experience was incredible; the FBI National Academy was an unbelievable experience, the facilities are top notch.”

During his eleven weeks of training, Breci took a course dealing with media relations.

“We had top notch reporters that the FBI hired from around the United States…and they taught us how to deal with the media, how to do press conferences, stand-up interviews, remote interviews – and we would critique all throughout the country the leading stories of the day that law enforcement executives were involved in,” said Breci.

James Comey, Director of the FBI, met with participants in the national academy.

“It was all about, really about Hillary and how he came to conclusions on what to do on that investigation back in July and 10 days before the election and 3 days before the election; so that was quite remarkable, it brought me to some closure on why he did what he did and why the FBI did what [it] did,” said Breci.

Participants in the academy also had to complete physical training that included a 6 mile obstacle course.