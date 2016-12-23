Suspect in Kan. deputy’s rape charged in Mo. woman’s sex assault

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — One of two men charged with kidnapping and raping a Kansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexual assaulting a Missouri woman in February while the woman’s 2-year-old daughter was in the same bed.

Prosecutors say Brady Newman-Caddell was charged Friday in Jackson County, Missouri, with first-degree rape, two counts of sodomy and first-degree child endangerment.

DNA evidence from the October assault of a non-uniformed Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy linked him to the February attack in Independence, Missouri. The deputy was abducted from the parking lot of the detention center in Olathe, Kansas, as she was headed to work and released about two hours later.

The second suspect in the deputy’s rape has not been charged in the Missouri assault.

Newman-Caddell’s Kansas attorney, Michael McCulloch, declined to comment.