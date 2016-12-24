Blue Jays to Compete in Tournament of Champions in January

The Junction City Blue Jays boys basketball team will compete in the Dodge City High School Tournament of Champions January 19th through the 21st at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

This is billed as the longest running invitational high school boys basketball tournament west of the Mississippi.

The other teams in the tournament will include Dodge City, Derby, Holcomb, Newton, Bishop Carroll, Shawnee Mission South and Wichita North.

Tickets are $30 for reserved seating for the entire tournament, $10 for single day reserved seating, $20 for general admission for the entire tournament, $7 for single day general admission and $5 for single day K through 5 general admission.

Tickets are available at the United Wireless Box Office. For online sales go to www.ticketmaster.com and search for United Wireless Arena. For telephone sales call 1-800-745-3000. All online and telephone orders will have an additional convenience fee.