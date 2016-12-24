There will be a free Christmas Dinner on Sunday, December 25th – Christmas Day, at the Church of the Nazarene located at 1025 N Washington Street in Junction City.

This free meal is open to the public. Some of the menu items include: turkey, ham, dressing, potatoes and gravy, bread, desserts, green beans, cranberry sauce.

Dinner will be served from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm on Christmas Day.

If you need a ride, or are home bound and need a delivery call 762-4402. If you are working on Christmas Day and would like a meal delivered call 492-0202.