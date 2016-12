Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL…NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST KANSAS.

SATURDAY EVENING:

DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS AND CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. VISIBILITIES IN SOME LOCATIONS MAY DROP BELOW ONE QUARTER OF A MILE. THEREFORE A DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE AREA FROM 6 PM THROUGH 9 AM SUNDAY.

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA. SEVERE WEATHER IS NOT EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT.

ON SUNDAY, A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL IMPACT THE AREA ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

WINDS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON MAY GUST IN THE 40 TO 50 MPH RANGE. THUNDERSTORMS THAT DEVELOP IN THE AFTERNOON MAY BE SEVERE…PRODUCING LOCALLY DAMAGING WIND GUSTS… POSSIBLY EVEN WITHOUT THE PRESENCE OF LIGHTNING.