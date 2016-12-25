Church of the Nazarene Hosts Christmas Dinner

The Church of the Nazarene on South Washington Street was the site of a free Christmas dinner on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for the dinner, Linda Teeter, 146 people ate meals at the Church. “Some of those went home with meals, as well as eating here so that’s not a final count of the extra meals. We did a record 158 deliveries this time. That’s unbelievable.”

A total of 83 people volunteered to assist with the dinner.

Rose Rothfuss oversaw preparation of the dinner. “We had a good flow of people. They never really had a big lull.”

This was the 17th annual dinner hosted by the Church.