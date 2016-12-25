Storm Impact Locally

Rain with gusty winds swept through Junction City Christmas Day, Sunday afternoon. According to police dispatch a Cox Cable line was downed and the 700 block of Spring Valley Road was blocked off temporarily, but is now back open.

There were three reports of debris in roadways in Geary County. Two of those sites were at 5th and jackson and mile marker 299 on I-70 east of Junction City. No injuries were reported.

Farther west the winds may have been more intense. The National Weather Service estimated a wind gust at the Abilene Airport at 56 miles per hour at 2:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning, and it was cancelled at 3:25 p.m. for Geary, Morris and Riley counties.