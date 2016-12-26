Chiefs Roll Past Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten months ago, confetti rained down on the Denver Broncos after they won the Super Bowl. On Sunday night, the only thing coming down was rain.

The Kansas City Chiefs dashed all Denver’s remaining hopes of a repeat with a 33-10 rout at wet, sloppy Arrowhead Stadium that knocked the Broncos from postseason contention.

“We can’t win all the time,” Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “We had a great run. Five straight AFC titles. I guess it’s time for somebody else to win.

The Broncos started the season 4-0 and went into their bye week with a 7-3 record. But in their ensuing game against Kansas City, they blew an eight-point lead with 3 minutes remaining, and the Chiefs wound up getting two field goals in overtime for the victory. That loss sent the Broncos into a downward spiral.