College graduates wanting to teach at the elementary school level have a one-year pathway to the classroom thanks to the College of Education at Kansas State University.

Kansas Transitions to Teaching fellowships are available for those interested in teaching in under served districts in Kansas.

Funded by the Board of Regents, these $6,000 tuition fellowship and $750 technology stipends are for career changers who pursue the University’s master of arts in teaching degree and work in an under served area. Successful program completers will also be recommended for a K-6 teaching licensure.

The master of arts in teaching is an intensive 12-month online degree designed for people who have already earned a bachelor’s degree, but want to pursue their dream of teaching. You can earn the degree in 12 months and be recommended for a Kansas initial teacher licensure in grades K-6.

The curriculum is delivered by online coursework, and field experiences are arranged in accredited elementary schools convenient to students in the program. Classes begin in May, and K-State is now accepting applications.