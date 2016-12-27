City Improvements

Water and wastewater treatment plant upgrades are on the schedule in Junction City in 2017.

City Commissioner Phyllis Fitzgerald provided the update. “Our east plant right now is being remodeled and the southwest plant is going to get remodeled next; some of the reason why those are being done is because of [the] EPA and KDHE, they keep changing the requirements and the standards and we have to stay in compliance.”

This will be an ongoing project with remodeling scheduled for Spring 2017.

“When they do that remodel at the Water Plant, it’s also going to include the back-up generators so if we ever have a problem and we have no electricity there’s back-up generators to keep the water flowing for everybody,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald also noted that improvements have been made to local streets during the past year.