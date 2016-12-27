JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Fall Semester Student Enrollment Down

by 2 Comments

richard-myers-twoStudent enrollment at Kansas State University for the Fall semester fell short of expectations.

General Richard Myers, KSU President, said that officials are waiting to see how things turn out for the Spring semester.

“We were down several hundred in the Fall semester from what we were expecting, that’s a $4.5 to $5 million hit to our budget – we counted on that revenue, it’s not there; and yet, we have the same expenses, we haven’t laid anybody off, we haven’t stopped doing anything – so, we have these expenses, and that creates a real budget issue…so we’ve got folks looking at how we’re going to accommodate that,” said Myers.

Myers touched on a wide range of topics during an interview on the Manhattan campus.

K-State is currently on break for the Holidays.

  • ksumom22

    Two things:

    1. The “flood of ’93” babies (which graduated HS in 2012), the largest group to go through Kansas schools since the boomers of the c/’51, have mostly graduated from college. The classes after are not near as large.

    2. Your tuition is way too damn high!! Stop increasing 5-12% every year. Yes, us parents are well aware of the phenomena of compounding. And, the jobs just aren’t there for the kids who do make it through. Their siblings see brothers/sisters saddled with $50 – 60 -$70 thousand in debt and a $35k /year job at the end. Your product is now overpriced and not worth the cost. (yes, look at my screen name, I am well versed in KSU)

  • SmallFry

    And you’re going to increase your prices another 2% next year! I suspect the JuCo and Vo-Tech enrollments are steadily going up…..