Fall Semester Student Enrollment Down

Student enrollment at Kansas State University for the Fall semester fell short of expectations.

General Richard Myers, KSU President, said that officials are waiting to see how things turn out for the Spring semester.

“We were down several hundred in the Fall semester from what we were expecting, that’s a $4.5 to $5 million hit to our budget – we counted on that revenue, it’s not there; and yet, we have the same expenses, we haven’t laid anybody off, we haven’t stopped doing anything – so, we have these expenses, and that creates a real budget issue…so we’ve got folks looking at how we’re going to accommodate that,” said Myers.

Myers touched on a wide range of topics during an interview on the Manhattan campus.

K-State is currently on break for the Holidays.