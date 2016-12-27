Fans Encouraged to Black Out Bramlage on January 21

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will host a Black Out at Bramlage Coliseum when the Wildcats host nationally-ranked West Virginia at 5 p.m., on Saturday, January 21.

Fans are encouraged to purchase the official t-shirt, which was voted on by fans via social media earlier this month, at K-State Super Store locations on the Bramlage concourse, Bill Snyder Family Stadium and at 519 McCall Road in Manhattan as well as online at www.kstatesuperstore.com. It will also be available at the K-State Campus Store and the Rally House location in Aggieville and after the first of the year on Fanatics’ site at shop.kstatesports.com.

The first 3,500 students will receive the official t-shirt.

Tickets are available for as low as $18.75 with the Wildcat 4-Pack, which includes four general admission tickets for $75. Group tickets start at just $15 for groups of 12 or more.

The Black Out is just one of a number of promotions schedule for the 2016-17 season, including Lego Day set for the Baylor game on Saturday, January 14 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Bramlage Bundle ticket option is available for the contest, which includes a game ticket, $10 concessions voucher and a souvenir from the K-State Super Store for just $30 per package. A minimum order of two Bramlage Bundles is required. Tickets also start at less than $20 with a Wildcat 4 Pack or just $15 for groups of 12 or more.