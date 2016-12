The Junction City Police Department reports that it is conducting a death investigation.

Officers responded to the 500 block area of W. Eighth Street for an unattended death. No additional details are immediately available.

—

The JCPD reports the arrest of a 24 year old Missouri woman. Teka Marie Pardue was arrested just before midnight Monday evening on I-70 at mile marker 296 and charged with suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.