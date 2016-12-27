Kansas gas price average jumps seven cents on the week

December 27, 2016 Kansas saw a jump in gas prices on the week with a seven cent rise. This placed the state in the top-ten for highest increases on the week. The average is now 22% higher than last year. Topeka holds on to the number 50 spot for the lowest average metro in the nation. Wichita is seeing a 33% increase on their average price over this time last year. The OPEC efforts to curb oil production are aimed at rebalancing the oil supply and as a result, markets have reacted, causing retail prices to increase. The silver lining could be that typically the demand in January falls sharply and the prices may follow. Retail averages have increased 28 of the past 30 days and prices have moved higher by fractions of a penny since Friday. The national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at $2.29 per gallon, which is five cents more than one week ago, 16 cents more than one month ago and 29 cents more year-over-year. today last week last month last year Change over last year National $2.29 $2.25 $2.13 $2.00 15% Kansas $2.13 $2.08 $1.90 $1.75 22% Emporia $2.10 $2.05 $1.87 $1.75 20% Garden City $2.05 $2.03 $1.95 $1.76 16% Hays $2.18 $2.12 $2.06 $1.93 13% KCK $2.16 $2.12 $1.87 $1.74 24% Lawrence $2.16 $2.13 $1.82 $1.72 26% Manhattan $2.16 $2.06 $1.93 $1.75 23% Pittsburg $2.13 $2.01 $1.85 $1.69 26% Salina $2.01 $1.98 $1.83 $1.70 18% Topeka $2.09 $2.07 $1.81 $1.73 21% Wichita $2.12 $2.10 $1.87 $1.60 33% Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country State Current Avg Rank today Rank last week Missouri $2.09 8 2 Oklahoma $2.08 6 5 Kansas $2.13 11 9 Colorado $2.17 16 13 Nebraska $2.26 25 25 Last month, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties (OPEC) along with non-cartel countries worked out an agreement to limit crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day beginning in January 2017. Last week, Libya announced the re-opening of pipelines from two major oil fields which has led many to speculate that increased production in Libya may counter OPEC’s anticipated cuts. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.